June 30 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* CENTENE’S ILLINOIS SUBSIDIARY TO ACQUIRE MEMBERSHIP OF NEXTLEVEL HEALTH PARTNERS

* CENTENE CORP - MERIDIAN HAS EXECUTED A CARE COORDINATION AGREEMENT WITH NLHP

* CENTENE CORP - MERIDIAN WILL BE ASSIGNED 100% OF NLHP'S ABOUT 54,000 MEMBERS