BRIEF-Centene's Q4 Revenue Rose 8 Pct To $12.8 Bln

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS 2017 RESULTS AND INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.97

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 8 PERCENT TO $12.8 BILLION

* INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.30

* DECEMBER 31, 2017 MANAGED CARE MEMBERSHIP OF 12.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 765,300 MEMBERS, OR 7 PCT OVER 2016‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.93, REVENUE VIEW $12.54 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS IN RANGE OF ‍$6.95 - $7.35​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.11 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $60.6 BILLION TO $61.4 BILLION

* HEALTH BENEFITS RATIO (HBR) OF 87.3% FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017, COMPARED TO 84.8 PCT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2016‍​

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $5.91 TO $6.25

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $6.95 TO $7.35

* SEES FY 2018 HEALTH BENEFITS RATIO OF 86.2 PCT TO 86.7 PCT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.11, REVENUE VIEW $59.12 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES CHANGE IN TIMING OF EQUITY ISSUANCE TO MARCH 1, 2018 FOR $2.3 BILLION OF EQUITY TO FINANCE NEW YORK STATE CATHOLIC HEALTH PLAN DEAL​

* DUE TO TCJA, Q4 & FULL YEAR RESULTS INCLUDE NONRECURRING BENEFIT ASSOCIATED WITH REVALUATION OF CO‘S NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: