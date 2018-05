BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development Reports Q1 EPS Of $0.25

May 8 (Reuters) - Centennial Resource Development Inc :

* CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.18 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR QUARTER, AVERAGE DAILY CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION INCREASED 15 PERCENT COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER

* QTRLY OIL AND GAS SALES $215.9 MILLION VERSUS $61.1 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $199.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL AVERAGE DAILY NET PRODUCTION VOLUME 54,069 BOE/D VERSUS 18,469 BOE/D