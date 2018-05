May 8 (Reuters) - Centennial Resource Development Inc :

* CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT SAYS CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO CERTAIN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 4, 2018 - SEC FILING

* CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT - SECOND A&R CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS FROM EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 4, 2018 Source text: [bit.ly/2HZcEOM] Further company coverage: