BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development's ‍unit entered into limited consent and sixth amendment to credit agreement​

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Centennial Resource Development Inc

* Centennial Resource Development says on Nov 10, ‍unit entered into limited consent and sixth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement​

* Centennial Resource Development - ‍amendment provides for waiver of automatic reduction of borrowing base under credit agreement

* Centennial Resource Development - ‍amendment to remove cap on amount of notes which CRP & guarantors under credit agreement are permitted to incur​ Source text: (bit.ly/2z0Ph2w) Further company coverage: