April 9 (Reuters) - Center Laboratories Inc

* Says it and two units sells 130 million shares of Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd, at the price of HK$5.18 per share, for HK$673.4 million in total

* Says it and units cuts stake in Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd to 24.2 percent from 40.3 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/pidbfP

