#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 6, 2017 / 11:09 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) -

* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions

* ‍centerbridge Partners Lp says upon completion of $1.26 billion transaction, syncsort and vision will be combined​

* ‍centerbridge Partners Lp says ‍to acquire enterprise software providers Syncsort Incorporated, Vision Solutions Inc from Clearlake Capital Group Lp​

* ‍centerbridge Partners Lp says ‍financing for transaction was provided by Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Antares Capital​ Source text for Eikon:

