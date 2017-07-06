BRIEF-Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions

July 6 (Reuters) -

* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions

* ‍centerbridge Partners Lp says ‍financing for transaction was provided by Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Antares Capital​