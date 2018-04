BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy And Vectren To Merge

April 23 (Reuters) - CenterPoint Energy Inc:

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY AND VECTREN TO MERGE

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC - TRANSACTION ANTICIPATED TO BE FUNDED BY COMBINATION OF EQUITY AND DEBT

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC - VECTREN SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE $72.00 IN CASH FOR EACH SHARE OF VECTREN COMMON STOCK

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC - EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE BASIS EPS GROWTH TARGET OF 5 TO 7 PERCENT IN 2019 AND 2020

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY - EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE BASIS EPS GROWTH TARGET OF 5 TO 7PCT IN 2019 AND 2020, EXCLUDING ANY ONE-TIME CHARGES RELATED TO MERGER

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC - CENTERPOINT ENERGY WILL ALSO ASSUME ALL OUTSTANDING VECTREN NET DEBT

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC - AT CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, SCOTT M. PROCHAZKA WILL SERVE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF COMBINED COMPANY

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC - WILL ESTABLISH A CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER FOR VECTREN’S ELECTRIC BUSINESS

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY - GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC SERVED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CENTERPOINT ENERGY

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC - COMBINED COMPANY TO BE NAMED CENTERPOINT ENERGY WITH CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS IN HOUSTON

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC - BOFA MERRILL LYNCH SERVED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO VECTREN

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY - AKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD LLP AND BINGHAM GREENBAUM DOLL LLP SERVED AS LEGAL COUNSEL TO CENTERPOINT ENERGY

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC - BAKER BOTTS LLP SERVED AS LEGAL COUNSEL TO VECTREN

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY - VECTREN WILL BECOME A CENTERPOINT ENERGY COMPANY

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC - COMBINED COMPANY’S NATURAL GAS UTILITIES OPERATIONS AND INDIANA ELECTRIC OPERATION TO BE HEADQUARTERED IN EVANSVILLE, IND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: