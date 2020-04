April 2 (Reuters) - CenterPoint Energy Inc:

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC APPOINTS KRISTIE COLVIN AS INTERIM CFO TO SUCCEED XIA LIU - SEC FILING

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC SAYS EXPECTS TO NAME PERMANENT CFO FOLLOWING APPOINTMENT OF PERMANENT CEO TO SUCCEED JOHN SOMERHALDER Source text: [bit.ly/2JwSR7J] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)