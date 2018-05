May 4 (Reuters) - CenterPoint Energy Inc:

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

* FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MILLION VERSUS $2,735 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2KyLICQ) Further company coverage: