BRIEF-CenterPoint Energy Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.38

May 4 (Reuters) - CenterPoint Energy Inc:

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS OF $0.38 PER DILUTED SHARE; $0.55 PER DILUTED SHARE ON A GUIDANCE BASIS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CENTERPOINT - ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING HIGH END OF ITS $1.50 - $1.60 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH VECTREN MERGER

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY - ON A GUIDANCE BASIS, FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS WERE $0.55 PER DILUTED SHARE

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $2.64 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY - LOOKING FORWARD TO CLOSING RECENTLY ANNOUNCED DEAL WITH VECTREN IN Q1 2019

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: