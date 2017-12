Dec 1 (Reuters) - Centerpoint Energy Inc:

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY - CO, UNIT TERMINATED DISCUSSIONS REGARDING TRANSACTION ABOUT UNIT‘S INTEREST IN ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY - CO, UNIT TERMINATED DISCUSSIONS AS PARTIES COULD NOT REACH AGREEMENT ON MUTUALLY ACCEPTABLE TRANSACTION Source text: (bit.ly/2i5ovv9) Further company coverage: