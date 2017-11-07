BRIEF-Centerra Gold announces acquisition of AuRico Metals

Nov 7 (Reuters) - AuRico Metals Inc.
* Centerra gold announces friendly acquisition of aurico metals
* AuRico Metals Inc. - deal for an aggregate transaction value of c$310 million.
* AuRico Metals Inc. - deal for C$1.80 in cash consideration per share
* AuRico Metals Inc. - arrangement will require approval by 66 2/3 percent of votes cast at a special meeting of Aurico Metals shareholders
* AuRico Metals Inc. - arrangement agreement includes customary provisions including non-solicitation provisions
* AuRico Metals Inc. - arrangement agreement includes a c$12 million termination fee payable to Centerra under certain customary circumstances
* AuRico Metals - deal acquisition is expected to be financed through a combination of new US$125 million acquisition facility and cash on hand at Centerra
* AuRico Metals Inc - deal expected to be accretive to Centerra shareholders, on a per share basis, to net asset value, reserves and resources
* AuRico Metals Inc. - Centerra plans to restructure its current debt facilities in connection with closing of arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: