BRIEF-Centerra Gold Closes $500 Million Revolving Credit Facility

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc:

* CENTERRA GOLD CLOSES US$500 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* SAYS CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE AVAILABLE AT CORPORATE LEVEL AND REPLACES $315 MILLION CENTERRA BC HOLDINGS CREDIT FACILITIES​

* SAYS INTEREST RATE PAYABLE ON ANY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS ON CREDIT FACILITY IS LIBOR PLUS 2.25% - 3.75%

* SAYS ‍CREDIT FACILITY ALSO REPLACES NON-REVOLVING $125 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED EARLY JAN RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF AURICO METALS