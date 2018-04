BRIEF-Centerra Gold Provides Update On Strategic Agreement With The Kyrgyz Republic

April 20 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc:

* CENTERRA GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH THE KYRGYZ REPUBLIC

* CENTERRA GOLD-AGREED WITH KYRGYZ REPUBLIC GOVERNMENT TO EXTEND FIRST LONGSTOP DATE UNDER AGREEMENT FOR ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION & INVESTMENT PROMOTION

* CENTERRA GOLD INC - AGREEMENT WITH KYRGYZ REPUBLIC TO EXTEND FIRST LONGSTOP DATE TO MAY 31, 2018

* CENTERRA GOLD INC - GOVERNMENT OF KYRGYZ REPUBLIC HAS TERMINATED ALL OF ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS PREVIOUSLY BROUGHT BY KYRGYZ REPUBLIC SIETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: