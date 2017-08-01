BRIEF-Centerra Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.08

July 31 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc:

* Centerra Gold favourably revises 2017 guidance and reports net earnings of $23 million for the second quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 revenue $279.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $255.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Produced a total of 195,719 ounces of gold in q2

* Increased its company-wide gold production guidance for the year to 785,000 to 845,000 ounces

* Lowered expected company-wide all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis per ounce sold(ng) guidance to $693 to $747 for fy