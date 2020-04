April 1 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc:

* CENTERRA GOLD REPORTS 14-DAY REDUCTION IN MOUNT MILLIGAN MILL PRODUCTION; PROVIDES GENERAL COVID-19 UPDATE

* CENTERRA GOLD -TEMPORARILY CLOSED HEAD OFFICE IN TORONTO, REGIONAL OFFICES IN BISHKEK, KYRGYZ REPUBLIC, PRINCE GEORGE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, ANKARA, TURKEY