May 1 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE $235.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.02 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CENTERRA GOLD - BELIEVES CASH ON HAND, WORKING CAPITAL AT MARCH 31, AMONG OTHERS, WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ANTICIPATED OPERATING CASH REQUIREMENTS