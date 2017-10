Oct 31 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc

* Q3 revenue $276.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $291.8 million

* Centerra Gold Inc qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $0.18​

* Centerra Gold Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.00‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Centerra Gold Inc - sees 2017 gold production of 775,000 ounces to 815,000 ounces​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: