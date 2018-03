March 23 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc:

* CENTERRA GOLD REPORTS RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT MOUNT MILLIGAN

* CENTERRA GOLD - SECOND BALL MILL AT MOUNT MILLIGAN NOW RESTARTED FOLLOWING BUILD-UP OF WATER IN MOUNT MILLIGAN’S TAILINGS STORAGE FACILITY

* CENTERRA GOLD - EXPECTS MOUNT MILLIGAN MINE TO ACHIEVE SUSTAINABLE MILL THROUGHPUT LEVELS AVERAGING ABOUT 55,000 TONNES PER DAY IN H2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: