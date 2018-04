April 24 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc:

* IN MARCH 2018, CO RECEIVED UNSOLICITED, NON-BINDING PROPOSAL FROM CHAARAT CONCERNING CO’S KUMTOR MINE LOCATED IN KYRGYZ REPUBLIC

* SENIOR KYRGYZ REPUBLIC OFFICIALS CONFIRMED TO CO THAT GOVERNMENT IS ALSO NOT INTERESTED IN PURSUING DEAL PROPOSED BY CHAARAT

* COMMUNICATED TO CHAARAT’S ADVISERS THAT IT HAS NO INTEREST IN TRANSACTION PROPOSED BY CHAARAT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: