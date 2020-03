March 13 (Reuters) - Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services:

* CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES - MEDICARE TO BE COVERING COVID19 TESTS

* CMS - MEDICARE’S INITIAL PAYMENT FOR CDC COVID-19 TEST WILL BE ABOUT $36 & NON-CDC TESTS WILL BE AROUND $51

* CMS - IS PERMITTING MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS TO WAIVE COST SHARING FOR COVID-19 TESTS