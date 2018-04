BRIEF-Centerstate Bank Buys Charter Financial For About $360.1 Mln

April 24 (Reuters) - CenterState Bank Corp:

* CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND EXPANSION INTO VIBRANT ATLANTA MARKET

* CENTERSTATE BANK CORP - IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A.

* CENTERSTATE BANK CORP - CHARTER STOCKHOLDERS TO GET 0.738 OF A SHARE OF CSFL COMMON STOCK & $2.30 IN CASH FOR EACH SHARE OF CHARTER COMMON STOCK

* CENTERSTATE BANK CORP - DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MILLION

* CENTERSTATE BANK CORP - MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE