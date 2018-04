April 5 (Reuters) - CenterState Bank Corp:

* ‍On April 2, Co Entered Into Second Amendment To Loan Agreement And Loan Documents With Nexbank SSB - SEC Filing​

* ‍AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021​

* ‍IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018​