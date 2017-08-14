BRIEF-Centerstate Banks announces acquisitions to become Florida's largest community bank

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Centerstate Banks Inc

* Centerstate Banks Inc announces acquisitions to become Florida’s largest community bank

* Harbor shareholders to get 0.675 of a share of CSFL stock and $1.925 in cash consideration for each outstanding share of Harbor

* Based on June 30, 2017 results, including impact of purchase accounting, combined co is expected to have pro forma about $10.1 billion in assets

* Based on CSFL’s stock price of $23.93 as of August 11, deal equates to per share value of $18.08 and aggregate deal value of $416.7 million​

* Centerstate Banks Inc says two transactions combined are expected to result in mid-single-digit EPS accretion and minimal tangible book value dilution

* Sunshine shareholders will receive 0.89 shares of CSFL common stock for each outstanding share of Sunshine​

* Each of Harbor and Sunshine merger agreements has been unanimously approved by Centerstate board of directors

* Based on CSFL's stock price of $23.93 as of August 11, deal equates to per share value of $21.30 and aggregate deal value of $176.7 million​