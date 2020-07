July 7 (Reuters) - Centogene NV:

* CENTOGENE NV FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO 3.5 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* CENTOGENE NV SAYS CO IS OFFERING 2.0 MILLION SHARES AND SELLING SHAREHOLDERS ARE OFFERING OF 1.5 MILLION COMMON SHARES Source text (bit.ly/38zqjpE) Further company coverage: