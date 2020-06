June 15 (Reuters) - Centogene NV:

* CENTOGENE REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CORPORATE PROGRESS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 13 PERCENT TO EUR 12.1 MILLION

* CENTOGENE - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 WERE EUR 33.4 MILLION

* CENTOGENE- EXPECT PROPORTION OF WES, WGS AS PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL TEST REQUESTS IN FUTURE TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE