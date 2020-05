May 5 (Reuters) - CENTOGENE NV:

* IT WILL EXPAND ITS TESTING EFFORTS FOR NOVEL CORONAVIRUS, OR COVID-19

* WAS PREVIOUSLY TESTING IN GERMANY’S MECKLENBURG-WESTERN POMERANIA REGION, AND WILL NOW BE OFFERING SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR TESTING TO REST OF WORLD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)