July 9 (Reuters) - Central Asia Metals PLC:

* CASH IN BANK ON 30 JUNE 2020, $44.0 MILLION

* GROSS DEBT (INCLUSIVE OF OVERDRAFT) ON 30 JUNE 2020, $99.0 MILLION

* PRODUCTION CURRENTLY ON TRACK TO MEET FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE FOR COPPER, ZINC AND LEAD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: