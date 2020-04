BRIEF-Central Asia Metals Says Copper, Zinc, Lead Production On Track To Meet FY Outlook

April 9 (Reuters) - Central Asia Metals PLC:

* CENTRAL ASIA METALS PLC - PRODUCTION AND SALES UNAFFECTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CENTRAL ASIA METALS PLC - PRODUCTION CURRENTLY ON TRACK TO MEET FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE FOR COPPER, ZINC AND LEAD

* CENTRAL ASIA METALS PLC - REMAIN CAUTIOUS FOR Q2 2020 OUTLOOK IN PARTICULAR AS CASES OF COVID-19 IN BOTH KAZAKHSTAN AND NORTH MACEDONIA ARE INCREASING

* CENTRAL ASIA METALS PLC - NOT TO RECOMMEND A 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND