April 17 (Reuters) - Central Bank Of India Ltd:

* BANK HAD SANCTIONED CREDIT FACILITIES TO SSK TRADING; OUTSTANDING AMOUNT FOR THE ACCOUNT AS ON MARCH 31 IS 291.9 MILLION RUPEES

* ACCOUNT WAS NPA W.E.F APRIL 30, 2014 AND DECLARED AS FRAUD W.E.F APRIL 13, 2017

* COMPLAINT WAS LODGED WITH CENTRAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION BY CONSORTIUM OF BANKS LED BY PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK. Source text - bit.ly/2vkVpS9 Further company coverage: