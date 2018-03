March 29 (Reuters) - Central China Securities Co Ltd :

* FY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME RMB3.20 BILLION VERSUS RMB3.14 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB442 MILLION VERSUS RMB718.6 MILLION

* CASH DIVIDEND FOR SECOND HALF OF 2017 RMB0.35 FOR EVERY 10 SHARES