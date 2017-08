July 12 (Reuters) - Central China Securities Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 500 million yuan ($73.66 million) to help set up asset management JV with registered capital at 5.0 billion yuan

* Says board approves to invest 6.1 billion yuan in fixed-assets, equity investment in 2017

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sPpS4N; bit.ly/2uQpoNg

($1 = 6.7880 Chinese yuan renminbi)