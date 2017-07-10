FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises announces divestiture of assets
July 10, 2017 / 4:59 AM

BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises announces divestiture of assets

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd :

* Central European Media Enterprises announces divestiture of assets to accelerate deleveraging

* Cash purchase price is EUR 230.0 million (approximately $262.5 million)

* Proceeds will be used to repay EUR 250.8 million term loan due 2018

* Deal to be accretive to CME's OIBDA margin as well as free cash flow,

* CME's current average borrowing cost expected to decrease 275 basis points to 4.5% on repayment of 2018 term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

