BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises Announces New Financing Transaction

April 26 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd :

* CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCING TRANSACTION TO REDUCE AVERAGE BORROWING COST AND IMPROVE MATURITY PROFILE OF ITS SENIOR DEBT

* SAYS MATURITY DATE OF EXISTING EUR 235 MILLION TERM LOAN EXTENDED BY TWO YEARS TO NOVEMBER 2021

* SAYS MATURITY DATE OF EXISTING EUR 469 MILLION TERM LOAN EXTENDED TO APRIL 2023, FIVE YEARS FROM TODAY

* SAYS INCREASED CAPACITY OF EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO US$ 75 MILLION AND MATURITY EXTENDED TO APRIL 2023

* CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES - AGREED WITH TIME WARNER TO REDUCE FEES PAYABLE AS CREDIT GUARANTOR OF CO’S CURRENTLY OUTSTANDING SENIOR TERM CREDIT FACILITIES

* SAYS NEW PRICING GRIDS WITH SIGNIFICANTLY DECREASED ALL-IN RATES