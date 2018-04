BRIEF-Central European Media Says Qtrly Net Revenues Increased 25% At Actual Rates To US$ 139.2 Mln

April 26 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd :

* QTRLY NET REVENUES INCREASED 25% AT ACTUAL RATES AND 7% AT CONSTANT RATES TO US$ 139.2 MILLION

* QTRLY OPERATING INCOME INCREASED 61% AT ACTUAL RATES AND 43% AT CONSTANT RATES TO US$ 20.9 MILLION

* QTRLY OIBDA INCREASED 45% AT ACTUAL RATES AND 26% AT CONSTANT RATES TO US$ 30.7 MILLION

* QTRLY INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER SHARE $0.01

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $646.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WILL REPAY EUR 110.0 MILLION OF DEBT WITH PROCEEDS FROM NEWLY EXERCISED WARRANTS