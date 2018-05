May 8 (Reuters) - Central Federal Corp:

* CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 1ST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $3.9 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND INCREASED $845,000, OR 27.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: