Jan 23 (Reuters) - Central Pacific Financial Corp:

* CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL - APPOINTED CHRISTOPHER T. LUTES AS DIRECTOR OF BOARDS OF CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP, CENTRAL PACIFIC BANK​

* CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL - ‍APPOINTMENT IS EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, WILL INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOTH BOARDS FROM ELEVEN TO TWELVE