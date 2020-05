May 15 (Reuters) - Central Pattana PCL:

* CENTRAL PATTANA- QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 4.59 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 2.85 BILLION BAHT

* CENTRAL PATTANA PCL - QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 11.46 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 8.8 BILLION BAHT

* CENTRAL PATTANA - DOES NOT EXPECT PERFORMANCE TO RETURN TO PRECEDENTED LEVELS WITHIN THIS YEAR

* CENTRAL PATTANA - APPROVED INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 0.80 BAHT PER SHARE