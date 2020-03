March 27 (Reuters) - Central Pattana PCL:

* TEMPORARILY CLOSED 15 SHOPPING CENTERS IN BANGKOK METROPOLITAN AREA DURING MARCH 22 – APRIL 30, 2020

* EXPECTS A SOFTENED DEMAND IN REAL ESTATE BUSINESS

* DECIDES TO CLOSE OPERATIONS AT HILTON PATTAYA AND CENTARA HOTEL AND CONVENTION CENTER UDONTHANI FROM APRIL 1, 2020 ONWARDS

* PLANS TO MITIGATE THE IMPACT ON REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY THROUGH VARIOUS COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES