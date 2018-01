Jan 24 (Reuters) - Central Valley Community Bancorp :

* REPORTS EARNINGS RESULTS FOR THE YEAR AND QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.14 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CONSOLIDATE OPERATIONS OF 2 BRANCH OFFICES INTO NEIGHBORING BRANCH OFFICES DURING Q2 ​

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $15.6 MILLION VERSUS $12.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: