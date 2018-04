BRIEF-Central Valley Community Bancorp Quarterly Earnings Per Share $0.38

April 18 (Reuters) - Central Valley Community Bancorp :

* REPORTS EARNINGS RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE ITS TRACY BRANCH OFFICE

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $15.4 MILLION VERSUS $13.4 MILLION

* BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO ENTER INTO A SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT WITH BAC COMMUNITY BANK

* BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO ENTER INTO A SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT WITH BAC COMMUNITY BANK

* AS PER SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT, BAC COMMUNITY BANK WILL PURCHASE FROM CO CERTAIN DEPOSITS OF TRACY OFFICE