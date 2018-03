March 14 (Reuters) - Centralnic Group Plc:

* ‍SPECULATION OVER POTENTIAL ACQUISITION​

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS ARE TAKING PLACE REGARDING POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF CENTRALNIC AND KEYDRIVE S.A. AND ITS UNITS

* ‍BOARD OF CENTRALNIC CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN Q2 OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)