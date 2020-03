March 26 (Reuters) - Centric Health Corp:

* CENTRIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES 2019 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

* CENTRIC HEALTH - QTRLY SPECIALTY PHARMACY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 7.9% TO $32.2 MILLION

* CENTRIC HEALTH CORP - QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* CENTRIC HEALTH CORP - TO DATE, COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS HAD NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON CO'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE