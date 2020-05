BRIEF-Centric Health Announces Plan To Rebrand As Carerx Corporation

May 13 (Reuters) - Centric Health Corp:

* CENTRIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES PLAN TO REBRAND AS CARERX CORPORATION

* CENTRIC HEALTH CORP - INTENTION TO CHANGE ITS NAME TO “CARERX CORPORATION”

* CENTRIC HEALTH CORP - DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED NAME CHANGE

* CENTRIC HEALTH CORP - EXPECTS TO HAVE ITS TRADING SYMBOL FOR ITS SHARES ON TSX CHANGED TO “CRRX.”

* CENTRIC HEALTH CORP - EXPECTS TO SUBMIT AT MEETING A RESOLUTION TO CONSOLIDATE SHARES

* CENTRIC HEALTH CORP - CONSOLIDATE ON BASIS OF A RANGE OF ONE POST-CONSOLIDATION SHARE FOR EVERY 10-TO-20 PRE-CONSOLIDATION SHARES