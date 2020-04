April 23 (Reuters) - Centric Health Corp:

* CENTRIC HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON REMEDY’S ACQUISITION

* CENTRIC HEALTH CORP - EXPECTS THAT CLOSING OF TRANSACTION WILL OCCUR DURING FIRST OR SECOND WEEK OF MAY

* CENTRIC HEALTH CORP - WORKING WITH RHI TO SATISFY REMAINING CONDITIONS OF CLOSING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: