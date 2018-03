March 20 (Reuters) - Centric Health Corp:

* CENTRIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2017

* Q4 REVENUE C$42.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$46.9 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍​EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02