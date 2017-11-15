FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 15, 2017 / 10:48 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

BRIEF-Centric Health to acquire Specialty Pharmacy Operations in Calgary, Alberta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Centric Health Corp

* Centric Health Corp to acquire Specialty Pharmacy Operations in Calgary, Alberta

* Centric Health Corp - acquisition immediately accretive​

* Centric Health Corp - ‍has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire salus pharmacare​

* Centric Health Corp - consideration on closing is $2.075 million consisting of $1.4 million in cash and 613,636 shares with price protection of $1.10/share​

* Centric Health Corp - ‍additional consideration consists of up to $2.3 million in cash & shares based on achievement of performance benchmarks over next 3 yrs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

