BRIEF-Centrica Cancels Dividend, Cuts Capex

April 2 (Reuters) - Centrica PLC:

* CENTRICA - FINANCIAL IMPACTS OF COVID-19 AND RELATED ECONOMIC WEAKNESS DIFFICULT TO QUANTIFY PRECISELY AT THIS STAGE.

* CENTRICA - TAKEN PRUDENT DECISION TO CANCEL PROPOSED 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.5 PENCE PER SHARE.

* CENTRICA - ARE STARTING TO SEE INCREASED ENERGY DEMAND FROM RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMERS AS MORE PEOPLE WORK FROM HOME

* CENTRICA - SEEING A MORE SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN DEMAND FROM BUSINESS CUSTOMERS AS SITES TEMPORARILY CLOSE.

* CENTRICA - ALSO EXPECT TO SEE AN INCREASE IN WORKING CAPITAL OUTFLOWS AND CUSTOMER BAD DEBT

* CENTRICA - IMPACT THAT REDUCED ENERGY DEMAND AND WEAKER ECONOMIC CONDITIONS WILL HAVE ON OUR 2020 AOCF AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS IS DIFFICULT TO QUANTIFY

* CENTRICA - REDUCTION IN OIL PRICES SINCE RESULTS ON 13 FEBRUARY IS FORECAST TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION AOCF IN 2020 BY AROUND £100M

* CENTRICA - ALREADY TAKEN ACTIONS TO REDUCE 2020 CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BY AROUND £100M TO AROUND £400M IN SPIRIT ENERGY

* CENTRICA - HAS ALSO STOPPED OR DELAYED ALL NEW NON-CRITICAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROJECTS IN ITS CUSTOMER-FACING DIVISIONS

* CENTRICA - TOTAL GROUP CAPITAL EXPENDITURE INCLUDING E&P IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE AROUND £600M COMPARED TO AROUND £800M AT TIME OF PRELIMINARY RESULTS

* CENTRICA - TOTAL CASH OUTFLOW FROM 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND WAS EXPECTED TO BE £204M.