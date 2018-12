Dec 17 (Reuters) - Centrica PLC:

* CENTRICA PLC - DIRECTORATE CHANGE

* CENTRICA PLC - MARK HODGES, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CENTRICA CONSUMER WILL BE LEAVING ON 28(TH) FEBRUARY 2019

* CENTRICA PLC - SARWJIT SAMBHI WILL BECOME CEO, CENTRICA CONSUMER FROM 1 MARCH 2019

* CENTRICA PLC - MARK HODGES WILL BE LEAVING TO TAKE UP A NEW ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF REASSURE, SWISS RE'S CLOSED BOOK BUSINESS